इन तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं पहचान पाएंगे कौन हैं सीएम योगी? कॉलेज में जमकर करते थे मस्ती

{"_id":"602799bc54440f794c71ca4b","slug":"cm-yogi-will-not-be-able-to-identify-by-looking-at-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940? \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी के स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी के बचपन की तस्वीर।
अपने बचपन के साथियों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
अपने दोस्तों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
अपने सहपाठियों के साथ कालागढ़ के रास्ते में सीएम योगी, बाएं से प्रथम।
अपने मित्र के साथ ऋषिकेश में सीएम योगी।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी बनने के बाद पहली बार अपने गांव जाते हुए।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file)
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी को जानवरों से बहुत लगाव है।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
गाड़ी का परीक्षण करते हुए सीएम योगी व नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
जमीन पर बैठकर खाना खाते योगी आदित्यनाथ। (File)
सीएम योगी का परिवार।
सीएम योगी।
