Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi will not be able to identify by looking at pictures

इन तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं पहचान पाएंगे कौन हैं सीएम योगी? कॉलेज में जमकर करते थे मस्ती

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 02:50 PM IST
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
1 of 24
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने काम को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में बने रहते हैं। आज हम आपको मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तस्वीरें दिखाने जा रहा हैं। इन तस्वीरों में आप सीएम योगी को पहचान नहीं पाएंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें अनदेखी तस्वीरें...
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी के स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी के स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी के बचपन की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी के बचपन की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने बचपन के साथियों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
अपने बचपन के साथियों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अपने दोस्तों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
अपने दोस्तों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अपने सहपाठियों के साथ कालागढ़ के रास्ते में सीएम योगी, बाएं से प्रथम।
अपने सहपाठियों के साथ कालागढ़ के रास्ते में सीएम योगी, बाएं से प्रथम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अपने मित्र के साथ ऋषिकेश में सीएम योगी।
अपने मित्र के साथ ऋषिकेश में सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी बनने के बाद पहली बार अपने गांव जाते हुए।
योगी बनने के बाद पहली बार अपने गांव जाते हुए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी।
सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file)
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी को जानवरों से बहुत लगाव है।
सीएम योगी को जानवरों से बहुत लगाव है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गाड़ी का परीक्षण करते हुए सीएम योगी व नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
गाड़ी का परीक्षण करते हुए सीएम योगी व नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जमीन पर बैठकर खाना खाते योगी आदित्यनाथ। (File)
जमीन पर बैठकर खाना खाते योगी आदित्यनाथ। (File) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी का परिवार।
सीएम योगी का परिवार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी।
सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
