शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   cargo service will be equipped on Gautam Buddha International Airport

कार्गो सेवा से लैस होगा गौतम बुद्ध अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा, यहां देखें इसकी पहली झलक

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, महराजगंज। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 04:01 PM IST
MaharajGanj news
1 of 5
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल के भैरहवां में निर्माणाधीन गौतमबुद्ध अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा कार्गो विमान से लैस होगा, जिसके लिए सिविल ऑथोरिटी ऑफ नेपाल के देखरेख में कार्गो टर्मिनल भवन का निर्माण कार्य भी शुरू कर दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur cargo service gautam buddha international airport गौतम बुद्ध अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा latest maharajganj news international airport cargo services airport

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: बैंक में पैसा जमा करना बाप-बेटे को पड़ा भारी, जानिए क्यों बुलानी पड़ी एटीएस

26 फरवरी 2021

बुआ और बहन की मौत का सच जान फूट फूट कर रोई किशोरी
Kanpur

Unnao case: होश में आई किशोरी को तीसरे दिन पता चला बुआ-बहन की मौत का सच, फूट-फूट कर रोई, बताई ये बात

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
RRB Group D 2021: ये है फीजिकल परीक्षा का पैटर्न, ऐसे करें Railway Group D के फीजिकल की तैयारी
Safalta

RRB Group D 2021: ये है फीजिकल परीक्षा का पैटर्न, ऐसे करें Railway Group D के फीजिकल की तैयारी
खेलो इंडिया का उद्घाटन समारोह
Jammu

खेल महोत्सव का प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किया उद्घाटन, देश-दुनिया को आकर्षित करेंगे गुलमर्ग के ये चार दिन

26 फरवरी 2021

प्रीति का फाइल फोटो
Agra

आगरा: छात्रा की खुदकुशी में मंगेतर सहित चार लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, वीडियो को बनाया साक्ष्य

26 फरवरी 2021

महाशिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मण 11 वस्तुओं से करेंगे महाकाल का रुद्राभिषेक
Astrology

महाशिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मण 11 वस्तुओं से करेंगे महाकाल का रुद्राभिषेक
किसान ने बर्बाद की खड़ी फसल
Dehradun

दिल्ली में धरना दे रहे किसानों को प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा परजीवी व आंदोलनजीवी कहने से आहत किसान ने गेहूं की फसल कर दी बर्बाद, तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2021

शहर में लगी आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : शहर में चार जगह लगी आग, हुआ लाखों रुपयों का नुकसान

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X