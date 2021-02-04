तस्वीरें: नेपाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने वाहनों में की तोड़फोड़, 127 लोग गिफ्तार

{"_id":"601bb6ec5b68290bd72b1ba5","slug":"127-people-arrested-for-nationwide-general-strike-in-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c, 127 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।