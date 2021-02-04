शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: नेपाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने वाहनों में की तोड़फोड़, 127 लोग गिफ्तार

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 02:27 PM IST
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ नेपाल (सीपीएन) द्वारा आयोजित राष्ट्रव्यापी आम हड़ताल में गुरुवार को नेपाल के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कुल 127 प्रदर्शनकारियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जबरन दुकान बंद करने के आरोप में नेपाल पुलिस ने काठमांडू से 87, भक्तपुर से आठ और तनाहू से 18 और बुटवल से 14 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
