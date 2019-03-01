शहर चुनें

सूरत में 4 घंटे में बनी सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक साड़ी, खरीदने के लिए लगी लंबी लाइन

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 05:04 PM IST
surgical strike
1 of 5
भारतीय सेना ने बालाकोट में अटैक करके पुलमावा आतंकी हमले का बदला लिया था। इस अटैक के बाद पूरे देश भर में भारतीय वायुसेना की वाहवाही हो रही है। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कई अलग-अलग तरह के शब्द ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। जैसे- How's the Josh?, Jai Hind और  salute the pilots of the IAF लोग इन शब्दों को अपने फेसबुक और व्हाट्सअप पर शेयर भी कर रहे हैं। बहरहाल, इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक और शब्द ट्रेंड कर रहा है और उसका नाम है सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक साड़ी। इस नये फैशन नाम को सुनकर आपको भी भारतीय होने का गर्व महसूस होगा।

 
surgical strike two pm narendramodi mirage 2000 mirage 2000 fighter jet saree design surgical strike saree सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर बनी साड़ी मिराज 2000 मिराज 2000 की खासियत अभिनन्दन
surgical strike
surgical strike
surgical strike
surgical strike
surgical strike saree
