{"_id":"5a9500114f1c1b78028b6bde","slug":"say-no-to-hazardous-chemicals-colors-go-natural-this-holi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940: \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
होली: केमिकल छोड़ नेचुरल रंगों का इस्तेमाल कर अपने करीबियों की स्किन और बालों का रखें ख्याल
ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 07:03 PM IST
इस बार होली में केमिकल रंगों की बजाय हर्बल व नेचुरल रंगों का इस्तेमाल करके देखें। इन रंगों से होने वाले साइड इफेक्ट से बालों, त्वचा आदि को बचाया जा सकता है।
