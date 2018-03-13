शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   Know how you can wax your unwanted hair with the help of toothpaste

पार्लर नहीं अब घर पर ही टूथपेस्ट से हटाएं अनचाहे बाल, जानिए क्या है तरीका

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 12:29 PM IST
Know how you can wax your unwanted hair with the help of toothpaste
1 of 5
सलमान की तरह वैक्स चेस्ट हो या कटरीना की तरह खूबसूरत हाथ-पैर आजकल हर कोई अनचाहे बालों से छुटकारा पाना चाहता है। अनचाहे बालों को हटवाने के लिए ब्यूटी पार्लर जाते हैं और महंगे प्रोडक्ट्स यूज़ करते हैं। अगर हम कहें कि आप घर पर ही कुछ ऐसा बना सकते हैं जिससे आप अपनी बॉडी से किसी भी जगह के बाल आसानी से हटा सकते हैं और वो भी बेहद कम कीमत में तो शायद आपको हैरानी होगी। यकीन न हो तो पढ़े ये खबर। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
unwanted hair beauty

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Tips to use toothpaste for getting fair glowing skin
Beauty tips

घर में रखी ये खास चीज दांतों को ही नहीं चेहरे को भी बनाएगी चमकदार,जानें इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका

13 मार्च 2018

5 Home Remedies to get rid of dark circles Naturally in 3 Days
Beauty tips

ये खास उपाय आंखों के नीचे काले गडढों को 3 दिन में कर देंगे छूमंतर, आप भी करें ट्राई

12 मार्च 2018

lemon remedy to cure cracked heels instantly
Beauty tips

फटी एड़ियों से हैं परेशान नींबू का यूं इस्तेमाल देगा राहत

13 मार्च 2018

ANUSHKA SHARMA
Beauty tips

'परी' बनने के चक्कर में अनुष्का शर्मा का हुआ ऐसा हाल, जान लें कौन है इसके पीछे जिम्मेदार

7 मार्च 2018

Know how guava leaves can solve all your hair problems
Beauty tips

सफेद बालों को हफ्ते भर में काला कर देगा इस फल की पत्तियों से बना हेयर पैक

3 मार्च 2018

Not only sridevi these five Celebrities also turned Beautiful After Plastic Surgery
Beauty tips

श्रीदेवी ही नहीं कॉस्मेटिक सर्जरी ने इन हसीनाओं का भी बदला 'Look'

28 फरवरी 2018

More in Beauty tips

potato
Beauty tips

फेयरनेस क्रीम नहीं, आलू से बढ़ती है सुंदरता, ट्राई कीजिए

3 मार्च 2018

माधुरी दीक्षित
Beauty tips

माधुरी दीक्षित ने आखिरकार खोल दिया अपनी खूबसूरती का राज, दिए 10 टिप्स

4 फरवरी 2018

hands
Beauty tips

दूध और नमक के इस्तेमाल से 15 मिनट में हाथ पैर चमकाएं, गोरा रंग पाएं

3 फरवरी 2018

Lets know all about the Sridevi beauty secrets
Beauty tips

खुल गया श्रीदेवी की खूबसूरती का राज, आप भी अपनाएं ये मेकअप टिप्स और दिखें खूबसूरत

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi
Beauty tips

नहीं जानते होंगे श्रीदेवी की फिटनेस और खूबसूरत स्किन का राज, आप भी अपनाएं ये ब्यूटी टिप्स

4 मार्च 2018

Know how Guava leaves can do wonders to your grey hair
Beauty tips

सफेद बालों को 7 दिनों में काला कर देगा इस फल की पत्तियों से बना हेयर पैक

24 फरवरी 2018

Easy remedy of almond oil to cure dark circles
Beauty tips

ये तेल कर देगा डार्क सर्कल की छुट्टी, बस बरतनी होगी ये खास सावधानी

26 फरवरी 2018

beauty
Beauty tips

नारियल का तेल काली कोहनियों से चुटकियों में दिलाएगा छुटकारा, ऐसे करना होगा इस्तेमाल

17 फरवरी 2018

shruti hassan revealed her beauty secrets by sharing video with fans
Beauty tips

श्रुति हासन की खूबसूरती नहीं रही राज, वीडियो शेयर कर खुद बताया क्या करती हैं बेदाग त्वचा के लिए

23 फरवरी 2018

Toothpaste
Beauty tips

खूबसूरती बढ़ाने से लेकर हेयर स्टाइलिंग तक, Toothpaste का इन 5 तरीकों से भी करें इस्तेमाल

12 फरवरी 2018

holi
Beauty tips

होली खेलने से पहले शरीर पर जरूर लगाएं ये खास चीज, चुटकियों में छूटेगा रंग

21 फरवरी 2018

Love
Beauty tips

चीनी और अंडे का ऐसा इस्तेमाल, चेहरे से दूर कर देगा अनचाहे बाल

11 फरवरी 2018

dark neck
Beauty tips

काली गर्दन को मिनटों में गोरा करेगा चीनी का ये नुस्खा, तरीका बेहद आसान

18 फरवरी 2018

baking soda
Beauty tips

बेकिंग सोडा का ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल, दमकेगी स्किन और लंबे होंगे बाल

20 फरवरी 2018

siddharth malhotra
Beauty tips

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने बताया खूबसूरत चेहरे के पीछे का सीक्रेट, कहा मां ने दिया था ये मंत्र

21 फरवरी 2018

color
Beauty tips

होली: केमिकल छोड़ नेचुरल रंगों का इस्तेमाल कर अपने करीबियों की स्किन और बालों का रखें ख्याल

2 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.