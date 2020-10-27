शहर चुनें
EXCLUSIVE: ‘मिर्जापुर 2’ में उपन्यास ‘धब्बा’ के इस अश्लील प्रयोग पर सुरेंद्र मोहन पाठक ने भेजा नोटिस

पंकज शुक्ल, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 11:11 PM IST
मिर्जापुर 2, सुरेंद्र मोहन त्रिपाठी
मिर्जापुर 2, सुरेंद्र मोहन त्रिपाठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
लोकप्रिय हिंदी साहित्य में पिछले पांच दशक से लगातार अपने जासूसी उपन्यासों से करोड़ों प्रशंसक बना चुके लेखक सुरेंद्र मोहन पाठक ने अभिनेता निर्माता फरहान अख्तर और उनके मित्र रितेश सिधवानी को वेब सीरीज ‘मिर्जापुर 2’ के लिए नोटिस भेज दिया है। पाठक का कहना है कि इस सीरीज के तीसरे एपीसोड में उनके उपन्यास ‘धब्बा’ के बारे में गलतबयानी की गई है और इससे उनकी मानहानि हुई है।
