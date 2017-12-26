Download App
'मर्यादा' की टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा, बोल्‍ड सीन शूट करते वक्त टूट गया था बेड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 04:53 PM IST
tv actress ridhi dogra speak about her bold scene in maryada serial

मशहूर टीवी सीरियल 'मर्यादा लेकिन कब तक' की लीड एक्ट्रेस रिद्धि डोगरा और राकेश बापट की जोड़ी दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आई थी। इन दोनों ने सीरियल के पहले दिन ही साथ में एक बेहद बोल्ड सीन शूट किया था। इस इंटीमेट सीन को करते वक्त उन दोनों के साथ एक हादसा हो गया था जिसे आज भी ये दोनों नहीं भूल पाए हैं।

