एक्ट्रेस ने किया था अर्शी खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, दर्ज हैं 10 क्रिमिनल केस और उम्र भी 27 नहीं
मध्य प्रदेश के भोपाल की रहने वाली अर्शी खान मूलरूप से अफगानिस्तान की हैं और फिलहाल वह बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर हो चुकी हैं। कुछ समय पहले ही साउथ की एक्ट्रेस गहना वशिष्ठ ने अर्शी खान को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किये थे।
