Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के जाने के गम को भुलाने आएगा ये सिंगर, सलमान का टास्क करेगा बोलती बंद

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:41 PM IST
singer mika singh to join the bigg boss 11 stage

बिग बॉस में अर्शी खान के जाने के बाद से ही मायूसी छाई हुई है जिसे भुलाने के लिए शो में सिंगर मीका सिंह अपने सुपरहिट गानों का तड़का लगाने पहुंचे। जी हां, क्रिसमस के मौके पर मीका सिंह घरवालों का मनोरंजन करते दिखाई देंगे...

