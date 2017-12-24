Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के जाने के गम को भुलाने आएगा ये सिंगर, सलमान का टास्क करेगा बोलती बंद
बिग बॉस में अर्शी खान के जाने के बाद से ही मायूसी छाई हुई है जिसे भुलाने के लिए शो में सिंगर मीका सिंह अपने सुपरहिट गानों का तड़का लगाने पहुंचे। जी हां, क्रिसमस के मौके पर मीका सिंह घरवालों का मनोरंजन करते दिखाई देंगे...
