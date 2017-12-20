Bigg Boss 11: घर में पहली बार एक हुए हिना-शिल्पा, इस कंटेस्टेंट को हो रही सबसे ज्यादा जलन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
shilpa and hina become friends first time in the bigg boss 11{"_id":"5a3a26134f1c1b97678c2c12","slug":"shilpa-and-hina-become-friends-first-time-in-the-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e-\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मोस्ट कंट्रोवर्सियल रियल्टी शो बिग बॉस कब किस करवट बैठ जाता है किसी को नहीं पता। इस घर में लड़ाई, झगड़ा, प्यार मोहब्बत के साथ-साथ दुश्मनी का भी बड़ा हेर-फेर है। बता दें कि घर में पहली बार हिना और शिल्पा में दोस्ती हुई है लेकिन इस दोस्ती की आग में एक कंटेस्टेंट के धुंए निकल रहे है....
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.