Bigg Boss 11: पत्रकार ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल तिलमिला गईं हिना, जवाब दिया तो भड़का पुनीश

amarujala.com - written by : अरविंद , Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:07 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 के घर हुई प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पत्रकार घर में बचे फाइनल फाइव कंटेस्टेंट्स से रुबरू हुए। कांफ्रेंस में सबसे ज्यादा हिना के अंहकार को टारगेट किया गया। इस बीच पत्रकारों के सवाल-जवाब से हिना तिलमिला उठीं...
