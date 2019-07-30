शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Nach Baliye 9 Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to be eliminate in Salman Khan show

एक हफ्ते के बाद ही 'नच बलिए 9' से बाहर होगी ये जोड़ी !, जानें पहला एलिमिनेशन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:13 PM IST
Nach Baliye 9
1 of 5
Nach Baliye 9 - फोटो : file photo
इन दिनों छोटे पर्दे का डांस रियलिटी शो 'नच बलिए' सीजन 9 काफी चर्चा में हैं। 19 जुलाई को बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान ने अपनी धमाकेदार परफॉर्मेंस के साथ इस शो का आगाज किया था। नच बलिए के सीजन 9 की खास बात ये है कि इस बार कुछ एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की जोड़ियां भी अपने नच से दर्शकों के दिलों को जीत रही हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nach baliye 9 nach baliye season 9 keith sequeira rochelle rao salman khan नच बलिए 9 नच बलिए सीजन 9 कीथ सिकेरा रोशेल राव सलमान खान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा
Television

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के पूरे हुए 11 साल, 2700 एपिसोड्स के साथ बनाया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
ये सेलेब्स निभा चुके हैं किन्नर का किरदार
Television

टीवी पर किन्नर का किरदार निभा चुके हैं ये 6 सेलेब्स, इस एक्ट्रेस ने तो जमकर लूटी थी वाहवाही

30 जुलाई 2019

मानसी श्रीवास्तव और टीवी एक्टर मोहित अबरोल
Television

प्यार में धोखा मिलने पर इस एक्टर ने की थी आत्महत्या की कोशिश, एक्ट्रेस के लिए निगलीं नींद की गोलियां

29 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Kunal Jaisingh
Television

'इश्कबाज' के 'ओमकारा' ने एक्ट्रेस के साथ गुपचुप तरीके से की थी शादी, 6 साल तक किया डेट

29 जुलाई 2019

Sakshi, Deepika and Sriti Jha
Television

दीपिका सहित टीवी की ये 13 एक्ट्रेस बिना मेकअप दिखती ऐसी, कुछ को तो देख फैंस भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Television

Naira, Kapil and Prerna
Television

लंबे वक्त बाद कपिल के शो की TRP में उछाल तो नंबर एक पर पहुंचा ये शो, देखें टॉप 10 सीरियल की लिस्ट

27 जुलाई 2019

deepika singh, roshni chopra
Television

रियल में मां बन चुकी हैं टीवी की ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, चेहरा देखकर नहीं लगा पाएंगे उम्र का अंदाजा

27 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
विज्ञापन
Kapil Sharma, Priyanka and Nick
Television

प्रियंका की शादी पर बोले कपिल, फिर लूटा अंग्रेजों ने हमें, निक की साली ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

27 जुलाई 2019

मौनी रॉय
Television

करीब डेढ़ मिनट तक आइसक्रीम के लिए 'नागिन' ने की कोशिश, वायरल हुआ मौनी रॉय का क्यूट वीडियो

28 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विवेक दाहिया दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी
Television

दिव्यांका के पति विवेक को जुए की लत छोड़ने में लगे थे तीन साल, कहा- अपनी कार भी दे दी थी एक बार

27 जुलाई 2019

urvashi dholakia
Television

'नच बलिए 9' में क्यों अपने एक्स के साथ डांस कर रहीं ये एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह

26 जुलाई 2019

वाहबिज दोराबजी
Television

बॉडी शेमिंग पर टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने किया रिएक्ट, कहा- हर महिला के पास लड़ने की ताकत नहीं होती

26 जुलाई 2019

रीम शेख और शेहबान अजीम
Television

इस एक्टर ने जब साड़ी में लगाए ठुमके तो टीवी एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- ये है मेरी 'गर्लफ्रेंड', वीडियो वायरल

27 जुलाई 2019

पति को किस करतीं दृष्टि धामी
Television

बीच सड़क पर टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने पति को किया KISS, लिखा- 'गर्मी की छुट्टियों में पागलपंती'

24 जुलाई 2019

Dimpy Ganguly rahul mahajan
Television

राहुल महाजन से इस एक्ट्रेस ने रियलिटी शो में की थी शादी, कुछ महीने बाद ही लगाया घरेलू हिंसा का आरोप

25 जुलाई 2019

द कपिल शर्मा शो
Television

निक- प्रियंका की शादी पर बोले कपिल- अंग्रेजों ने फिर लूटा हमें, परिणीति चोपड़ा ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

24 जुलाई 2019

बाजीगर के सीन में डब्बू मलिक और शाहरुख
Television

बाजीगर में शाहरुख के हाथों 'मारे' गए थे एक्टर, 90 फिल्मों के ऑफर के बाद भी मिली गुमनामी

24 जुलाई 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Television

दिसंबर में पिता बनने वाले हैं कपिल शर्मा, पत्नी संग छुट्टियों पर जाते समय खुद किया खुलासा

25 जुलाई 2019

Shilpa Anand and Karan Singh Grover
Television

टीवी की 'डॉ रिद्धिमा' ने फेसबुक पर लिखी पोस्ट, 'मेरी और मां की हत्या की साजिश रच रहीं बहन की सास'

24 जुलाई 2019

मोनालिसा
Television

भोजपुरी एक्टर निरहुआ के बाद मोनालिसा ने पूरा किया #bottlecapchallenge, चोटी से खोला ढक्कन

24 जुलाई 2019

sumona chakravarti
Television

प्रियंका चोपड़ा से पहले ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस भी स्मोकिंग करते हुई थीं ट्रोल, तुरंत लिया था बड़ा फैसला

24 जुलाई 2019

Nach Baliye 9
Nach Baliye 9 - फोटो : file photo
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao - फोटो : social media
रोशेल राव और कीथ सिकेरा
रोशेल राव और कीथ सिकेरा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
‪‪Keith Sequeira
‪‪Keith Sequeira - फोटो : file photo
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के उभरते सितारे पृथ्वी शॉ पर बीसीसीआई ने बैन लगा दिया। डोप टेस्ट में फेल होने की वजह से उनपर ये एक्शन लिया गया है।

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

हिंदुस्तान की बेटी से निकाह करने जा रहे पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज हसन अली

30 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited