स्मोकिंग के शौकीन जरूर देखिए नया Bigg Boss, एंकर सलमान नहीं सोमन होंगे
milind soman come with new show i can you can, will help you to quit smoking{"_id":"5a34d70f4f1c1b60678c1863","slug":"milind-soman-come-with-new-show-i-can-you-can-will-help-you-to-quit-smoking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0928\u092f\u093e Bigg Boss, \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
इंडियाज नेक्स्ट टॉप मॉडल में बतौर जज आने के बाद मशहूर मॉडल मिलिंद सोमन एक नया शो लेकर आ रहे हैं। अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर चर्चा में बने रहने वाले मिलिंद सोमन अपने 'आई कैन यू कैन शो' लेकर आ रहे हैं। ये शो बीबीसी इंडिया के सहयोग से बनाया गया है। जिसमें धूम्रपान के दुष्परिणामों के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा।
