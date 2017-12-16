Download App
कंडोम के विज्ञापन पर पहली बार कुछ ऐसा बोले पहलाज, अक्षय कुमार भी लपेटे में

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 01:38 PM IST
pahlaj nihalani accused akshay kumar endorsing pan masala

सेंसर बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष पहलाज निहलानी अक्सर अपने बयानों से चर्चा में रहते हैं। निहलानी ने टीवी चैनलों पर कॉन्डोम के विज्ञापन केवल रात में दिखाए जाने पर ट्वीट किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अक्षय कुमार को लपेटे में ले लिया।

