कपिल शर्मा की दिमागी हालत पर इस टॉप डायरेक्टर ने उठाए सवाल, ट्वीट कर कह डाली बड़ी बात
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 10:32 AM IST
कपिल शर्मा लगातार सुर्खियों में है लेकिन शो को लेकर नहीं अपने अपशब्दों को लेकर। कुछ दिन पहले एक पत्रकार ने कपिल पर अपनी बेटी के लिए गलत शब्द इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया था जिसके बाद कपिल ने पत्रकार और दो एक्स मैनेजर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया। इस बीच बॉलीवुड के फेमस डायरेक्टर ने कपिल के मामले पर सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट की जो तेजी से वायरल हो रही है।
