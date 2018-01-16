बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5e01844f1c1b77268b4afb","slug":"bigg-boss-winner-shilpa-shinde-will-work-in-vikas-gupta-web-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 Bigg Boss Winner \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, '\u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
विकास के इस वादे को पूरा करेंगी Bigg Boss Winner शिल्पा शिंदे, 'मास्टरमाइंड' के साथ करेंगी ये काम
amarujala.com- Presented By-अरविंद, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:29 PM IST
बिग बॉस के पहले ही दिन से लड़ने-झगड़ने वाली विकास-शिल्पा की जोड़ी शो के अंत तक पहुंची। लेकिन शिल्पा ने घर में रहते हुए विकास से एक वादा किया था जिसे वे हर हाल में पूरा करेंगी। चलिए जानते हैं आखिर शिल्पा ने विकास से क्या वादा किया था..
