हिना खान की बदतमीजी पर भड़के Bigg Boss, पड़ी डांट तो कान पकड़कर बोलीं- Sorry

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:46 AM IST
Bigg Boss lashes out on Hina Khan while using English language continuously

बिग बॉस 11 में लग्जरी बजट टास्क शुरू हो चुका है जिसका नाम 'पोल्ट्री फार्म' है। इस टास्क में सभी को अपने नाम के अंडे को सुरक्षित रखना होगा और स्वूमिंग पूल में जाने से बचाना होगा। इसी बीच हिना खान ने सबके सामने कुछ ऐसी हरकत कर दी जिससे बिग बॉस को गुस्सा आ गया और उनकी जमकर फटकार लगाई।

पढे़ं- जेनेलिया ने पति को दिया 1 करोड़ का ‌‌ऐसा गिफ्ट, बोले- 'मैं 40 नहीं 20 का फील कर रहा हूं'

