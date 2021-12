Bigg Boss 15: सलमान खान की बात से सहमत नहीं दिखे राकेश बापट, राखी सावंत को सुनाई खरी खोटी

Sense of humour? Entertainment?

This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD

Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already🤗

ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back@BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Sa3cAfOmzr