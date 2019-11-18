शहर चुनें

बिग बॉस से बाहर होते ही अरहान ने किए कई खुलासे, रश्मि देसाई के बारे में बोली ये बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 11:57 AM IST
arhaan khan
1 of 6
arhaan khan - फोटो : social media
बिग बॉस 13 में वाल्ड कार्ड एंट्री लेने वाले अरहान खान इस वीकेंड का वार में घर से बाहर हो गए। अरहान का सफर बिग बॉस के घर में 2 हफ्ते तक ही चल पाया । अब घर से बाहर आने के बाद अरहान ने अंदर की कई बातों का खुलासा किया । साथ ही वो अपने इंटरव्यू में रश्मि देसाई का जिक्र करना भी नहीं भूले । अरहान को रश्मि का खास दोस्त बताया जा रहा है । 
bigg boss 13 bigg boss rashmi desai arhaan khan
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
arhaan khan
arhaan khan - फोटो : social media
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan - फोटो : voot
rashmi desai arhaan khan
rashmi desai arhaan khan - फोटो : social media
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan - फोटो : voot
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan - फोटो : voot
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan - फोटो : voot
