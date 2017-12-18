हिना-विकास के नहाने पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, UNSEEN है वीडियो देख लीजिए
बिग बॉस 11 हर सीजन की तरह इस बार भी दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। शो को शुरू करीब ढाई महीने हो चुके है और घर में मौजूद सभी सदस्य अब एक दूसरे को अच्छी तरह से समझने लगे हैं। इन लोगों के कुछ कारनामें तो दर्शकों को शो में दिखाए जाते हैं लेकिन कुछ ऐसी हरकतें भी हैं जिन्हें शो का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया जाता है। शो के दो कंटेस्टेंट की आदत से जुड़ा एक खुलासा शो के UNSEEN वीडियो में देखने को मिला है।
