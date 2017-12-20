Download App
'बेहद' की मुख्य एक्ट्रेस अब पहाड़ों में करती दिखेंगी 'बेपनाह' रोमांस, बढ़ेगा रोमांच

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:50 PM IST
Beyhadh serial actress Jennifer Winget on Bepannaah shooting in Mussoorie with Sehban Azim

सोनी पर प्रसारित होने वाले सीरियल 'बेहद' का नाम बदलकर 'बेपनाह' किया गया है ये तो आप सभी को पता ही होगा, मगर उससे भी ज्यादा खास बात ये है कि ये सीरियल इस बार 'बेहद' से न केवल अलग है बल्कि इस सीरियल में मुंबई के अलावा पहाड़ों की वादियों से घिरे मसूरी को भी दिखा जाएगा।  

