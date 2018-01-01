Download App
Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev gets bail and celebrated new year with family
1 of 5

इस एक्टर पर लगा है रेप का आरोप, जेल से मिली बेल तो परिवार के साथ मनाया नया साल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 10:17 AM IST
'बेहद' सीरियल से चर्चा में आए एक्टर पीयूष सहदेव को जमानत मिल गई हैं और उन्होंने नया साल अपने परिवार के साथ मनाया। पीयूष पर एक मॉडल से रेप करने का आरोप लगा है।

 
piyush sahdev television

