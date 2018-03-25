शहर चुनें

शादी के बाद पहली बार इस शो में नजर आएंगे अनुष्का-विराट, सीक्रेट मैरिज पर कर सकते हैं कई खुलासे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 03:29 PM IST
क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड की पॉवरफुल जोड़ी विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा जल्द ही टेलीविजन पर धमाकेदार एंट्री कर सकते हैं। खबरों की मानें तो इन दोनों स्टार्स को अप्रोच किया गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि यह कपल करीब 6 महीने के बाद टीवी पर शादी के बाद पहली बार नजर आएंगे।
