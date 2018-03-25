बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शादी के बाद पहली बार इस शो में नजर आएंगे अनुष्का-विराट, सीक्रेट मैरिज पर कर सकते हैं कई खुलासे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 03:29 PM IST
क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड की पॉवरफुल जोड़ी विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा जल्द ही टेलीविजन पर धमाकेदार एंट्री कर सकते हैं। खबरों की मानें तो इन दोनों स्टार्स को अप्रोच किया गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि यह कपल करीब 6 महीने के बाद टीवी पर शादी के बाद पहली बार नजर आएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5ab76d744f1c1b4f5a8b4f88","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-might-be-the-first-guests-on-karan-johar-koffee-with-karan-season-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.