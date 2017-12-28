Download App
akash's mother shared akash's secret with bandgi in bogg boss 11
Bigg Boss 11: गुस्सा होने के बाद बंदगी से बोलीं आकाश की मां, 'ये चीज लेकर सोता है मेरा बेटा'

amarujala.com-Presented by: अरविंद , Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 04:21 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 में पड़ोसी बनकर आए कंटेस्टेंट के घरवाले शो का असली लुफ्त उठा रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बीच इन पड़ोसियों में बहस भी देखने को मिली। बता दें कि बंदगी पर आकाश की मां भड़क उठीं थी और अब आकाश की मां ने ही बंदगी के साथ आकाश का एक सिक्रेट शेयर किया है। 
