Bigg Boss आधी रात घर से बेघर हुए आकाश बोले- ये होगा शो का विनर, बताई ये बड़ी वजह
amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद , Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 04:18 PM IST
बिग बॉस में सबसे ज्यादा शोर मचाने वाले, बात-बात पर खुद का बनाया हुआ बिग बॉस वाला गाना गाने वाले एनआरआई आकाश ददलानी ने शो से बाहर निकलने के बाद एक बयान दिया है। आकाश ने शो में बचे टॉप 4 में से इस एक कंटेस्टेंट को शो का विनर बताया है।
