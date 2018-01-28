बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
अर्शी के बाद Bigg Boss की इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, इंटीमेट सीन पर दिया बड़ा बयान
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 05:45 PM IST
बिग बॉस खत्म होते ही जहां अर्शी को 'बाहुबली' के साथ काम करने का मौका मिल गया है तो वहीं बंदगी की किस्मत भी खुल गई हैं। खबरों की मानें तो बंदगी ने एक फिल्म साइन कर दी है और जल्द ही उसकी शूटिंग शुरू होने जा रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a6db7844f1c1b4d588b53f6","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bandgi-kalra-gets-bollywood-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.