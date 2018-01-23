Download App
पत्नी के लिए प्रेग्नेंट हो गया ये एक्टर, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 04:16 PM IST
टीवी सीरियल 'ससुराल गेंदा फूल' से दर्शकों के बीच मशहूर हुए एक्टर जय सोनी जल्द ही पिता बनने वाले हैं। उनकी पत्नी पूजा शाह प्रेग्नेंट हैं। हाल ही में जय की पत्नी पूजा के लिए बेबी शॉवर का आयोजन किया गया था। बेबी शॉवर के इस कार्यक्रम में जय प्रेग्नेंट लुक में नजर आए थे। 

