Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work 🫡 Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day 🥳



It’s time for Celebration now...! 🥳🎉🎊



Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi 💪🏻 "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker… pic.twitter.com/9uFcnjJIv4