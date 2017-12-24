बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पाक क्रिकेटर के साथ अफेयर की खबरों पर भड़की जरीन खान, कुछ ऐसा बोलीं
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:40 PM IST
इन दिनों एक्ट्रेस जरीन खान का पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद आफरीदी के साथ जोड़ा जा रहा था। हाल ही में इस पर जरीन की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। जरीन खान ने इसे बेहद शर्मनाक बताया। जरीन खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि मैं सोशल मीडिया में कई पोस्ट ऐसे देख रही हूं जिसमें शाहिद अफरीदी के साथ मेरा नाम जोड़ा जा रहा है।
