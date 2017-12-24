Download App
आपका शहर Close

इस पाक क्रिकेटर के साथ अफेयर की खबरों पर भड़की जरीन खान, कुछ ऐसा बोलीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:40 PM IST
Zareen Khan gets angry after spreading news of affair with shahid afridi

इन दिनों एक्ट्रेस जरीन खान का पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद आफरीदी के साथ जोड़ा जा रहा था। हाल ही में इस पर जरीन की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। जरीन खान ने इसे बेहद शर्मनाक बताया। जरीन खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि मैं सोशल मीडिया में कई पोस्ट ऐसे देख रही हूं जिसमें शाहिद अफरीदी के साथ मेरा नाम जोड़ा जा रहा है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

zareen khan shahid afridi affair

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

डिप्रेशन से निकले रैपर हनी सिंह, इस गाने के साथ बॉलीवुड में करेंगे कमबैक

Rapper honey singh will soon comeback with his new version of dil chori sadda ho gaya
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब "जिस रात के ख़्वाब आए... गाने के बाद रफ़ी, नौशाद के गले लिपटकर रोने लगे मोहम्मद रफ़ी

Untold story of famous playback singer Mohammed Rafi and musician Naushad
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Special: अनिल कपूर ने खोले अपनी जिंदगी के कुछ खास सीक्रेट, जो पहली बार आए सामने

Anil Kapoor first time reveals his life secret
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!