Download App
आपका शहर Close

सलमान खान के साथ FIR दर्ज होते ही शिल्पा ने मांग ली माफी, जानिए क्या था मामला?

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:27 PM IST
actress shilpa shetty apologises sc/st community

टीवी शो में जातिसूचक शब्द के इस्तेमाल पर सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी का लगातार विरोध हो रहा है। बढ़ते बवाल को देखते हुए एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने ट्विटर पर माफी मांग ली है। बता दें कि शिल्पा और सलमान के खिलाफ शनिवार को मुंबई में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

पढ़ें: जबरदस्त ओपनिंग के बाद भी शाहरुख को नहीं पछाड़ पाई सलमान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है'

Comments

Browse By Tags

shilpa shetty bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'टाइगर जिंदा है' होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ऐसा दहाड़ा, कई फिल्मों को पछाड़ा

Day 2 box office collection of salman and katrina starrer film tiger zinda hai touches 68.25 crore
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ का शो रुकवाया, फाड़े पोस्टर, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने फूंका सलमान और शिल्पा का पुतला

Salman khan film 'Tiger Zinda hai' protest in uttarakhand
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर जिंदा है' के रिलीज होते ही 5 साल पुराने Video पर ऐसा बवाल, Action में पुलिस

after threatened security tight at salman khan residence galaxy apartment mumbai
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!