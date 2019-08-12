शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Yogeeta Bali birthday special, life facts of yogeeta bali Kishore Kumar third wife

मिथुन की मोहब्बत में मौत के कगार पर पहुंच गई थीं योगिता बाली, किशोर कुमार को दिया था तलाक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 05:18 PM IST
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
1 of 5
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
योगिता बाली, इन्हें बीते जमाने की एक्ट्रेस कहें, गीता बाली की भांजी कहें, किशोर कुमार की पूर्व तीसरी पत्नी कहें या अभिनेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पत्नी कहें, बात तो एक ही है। 13 को मुंबई में जन्मीं योगिता बाली ने कई फिल्मों में काम किया। उनकी आखिरी फिल्म 'आखिरी बदला' 1989 में आई थी। बता दें कि योगिता ने एक्टर मिथुन चक्रवर्ती से शादी करने के लिए अपने पहले पति किशोर कुमार को तलाक दिया था। किशोर-योगिता की शादी मात्र 2 साल ही चल पाई थी। आइए उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर जानते हैं मिथुन और योगिता बाली की लव स्टोरी के बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
yogeeta bali geeta bali kishore kumar mithun chakraborty
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Swara Bhasker
Bollywood

जेएंडके-लद्दाख को 'काला' दिखाते ही ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा, यूजर्स बोले-'कश्मीर में अंधेरा मत दिखाओ'

12 अगस्त 2019

गुलशन कुमार
Bollywood

मंदिर की सीढ़ियों से उतरते हुए सरेआम कर दिया गया था गुलशन कुमार का कत्ल, हत्यारों ने कहा था- बहुत पूजा कर ली

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

'जीरो' के बाद बॉलीवुड से क्यों दूर हैं शाहरुख? किंग खान ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

12 अगस्त 2019

madhavi bhabhi
Bollywood

स्मोकिंग के बाद 'माधवी भाभी' की वैंप लुक वाली तस्वीरें वायरल, शो में करती हैं अचार-पापड़ का बिजनेस

12 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
shweta bachchan
Bollywood

पहली बार सामने आईं श्वेता बच्चन की वेडिंग फोटो, 22 साल पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने की थी बेटी की भव्य शादी

12 अगस्त 2019

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

शार्प शूटर ने गुलशन कुमार को मारी थीं 16 गोलियां, 10 मिनट तक चीखें सुनता रहा था अबू सलेम

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

आयशा मलिक और प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका पर निशाना साधने वाली पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने किया ट्वीट, लिखा- भारत-पाकिस्तान खतरे में हैं

12 अगस्त 2019

shweta tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के दूसरे पति को क्या पहले से पसंद नहीं करती थीं बेटी पलक? सोशल मीडिया पर दिखा सबूत

12 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
विज्ञापन
गौहर खान
Bollywood

ईद पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया ट्वीट-हर रोते दिल के लिए, मैं कश्मीर में सभी के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं'

12 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार से शिल्पा शेट्टी तक, मुंबई की इन जगहों पर स्पॉट हुए सितारेे

12 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Shweta Tiwari family photo
Bollywood

बेटी से मारपीट के आरोप में श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली गिरफ्तार, लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

anita raj
Bollywood

डेब्यू फिल्म से रातों रात हिट हो गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, इस वजह से बॉलीवुड से बना ली दूरी

12 अगस्त 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में मां का किरदार कर हिट हो गई थीं श्रीदेवी, रजनीकांत के साथ दीं कई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में

12 अगस्त 2019

जजमेंटल है क्या, द लॉयन किंग और जबरिया जोड़ी के पोस्टर
Bollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' ने चौथे वीकएंड में बनाया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, जानें 'जबरिया जोड़ी' और 'जजमेंटल..' का हाल

12 अगस्त 2019

rakhi sawant, deepak kalal
Bollywood

कौन है दीपक कलाल? जो राखी सावंत की शादी पर भड़का, अभिनेत्री से मांग लिए 4 करोड़

12 अगस्त 2019

raja chaudhary, shweta tiwari, abhinav kohli
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की दो शादियां: रास नहीं आई शादीशुदा जिंदगी, पहले ने उसे पीटा, दूसरे ने बेटी को भी

12 अगस्त 2019

युक्ता मुखी, श्वेता तिवारी, रति अग्निहोत्री
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी से पहले ये 7 अभिनेत्रियां भी शादी करके पछताईं, हो चुकी हैं घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार

12 अगस्त 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

शादीशुदा से शादी न करने की कसम खाने वाली श्रीदेवी ने रचाई थी दो बच्चों के बाप से शादी, ये थी वजह

12 अगस्त 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ और करीना की शादी में ऐसी नजर आई थीं सारा, अमृता ने सजाया था, लुक था बड़ा प्यारा

12 अगस्त 2019

Teji Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन ने करवाई थी राजीव-सोनिया की शादी, एक वजह से टूटा दोनों परिवारों का रिश्ता

12 अगस्त 2019

Sayyeshaa
Bollywood

सलमान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड की बेटी ने इस फिल्म से किया था डेब्यू, शादी को लेकर आई थीं चर्चा में

12 अगस्त 2019

rami reddy
Bollywood

इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

12 अगस्त 2019

bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
sridevi
sridevi
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देश और दुनिया में जोश के साथ मना बकरीद का त्योहार, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

देश और दुनिया में जोश से बकरीद का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। हर खास से लेकर आम तक ने बकरीद की नमाज अदा की और एक-दूसरे को बकरीद की मुबारकबाद दी।

12 अगस्त 2019

यूपी समाचार 2:26

प्रतापगढ़ में पुलिस पर महिलाओं ने बरसाईं लाठियां, अभद्रता का लगाया आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती, उमर अब्दुल्ला 2:01

जम्मू-कश्मीर और 370: जानें नजरबंदी के दौरान क्यों भिड़े उमर और महबूबा

12 अगस्त 2019

जियो 3:16

साल 2020 से जियो पर फर्स्ट डे-फर्स्ट शो, ऐसा है रिलायंस का जियो फाइबर प्लान

12 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:16

म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के किंग गुलशन कुमार कभी बेचा करते थे जूस

12 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited