World Environment Day: अक्षय कुमार समेत इन सितारों ने दिया वायु प्रदूषण से लड़ने का संदेश

World Environment Day: अक्षय कुमार समेत इन सितारों ने दिया वायु प्रदूषण से लड़ने का संदेश

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 01:13 PM IST
world environment day
world environment day - फोटो : social media
5 जून को विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस है। इस बार की थीम है 'बीट एयर पॉल्यूशन'। दरअसल पर्यावरण के बचाव को लेकर बॉलीवुड भी वक्त वक्त पर ऐसी फिल्में बनाता रहा है जिसने बताया कि प्रकृति के साथ छेड़छाड़ कितना हानिकारक हो सकता है। चूंकि अगर हम प्रकृति को नहीं संरक्षित करेंगे तो फिर प्राकृतिक आपदाओं का हमे ही सामना करना पड़ेगा। 
world environment day akshay kumar anushka sharma hawa aane de
world environment day
world environment day - फोटो : social media
hawa ane de
hawa ane de - फोटो : social media
hawa ane de
hawa ane de - फोटो : social media
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
