एडॉप्ट होने की बात जान कैसा था सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी का रिएक्शन, पहली बार एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 08:30 AM IST
sushmita sen - फोटो : social media
सुष्मिता सेन ने भले ही शादी ना की हो लेकिन वो सालों से दो बेटियों की मां हैं । उनकी बेटियों के नाम रेने और अलीशा है । सुष्मिता ने साल 2000 में रेने को एडॉप्ट किया था । वहीं अलीशा को साल 2010 में गोद लिया था । हाल ही में सुष्मिता ने दो बेटियों को गोद लेने के अपने अनुभव को शेयर किया । साथ ही ये भी बताया कि जब रेने को पता चला था कि उन्हें गोद लिया गया है तो उसका रिएक्शन क्या था । 
sushmita sen renee sen alisah sen rohman shawl सुष्मिता सेन रेने सेन अलीशा सेन रोहमन शॉल
