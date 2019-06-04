शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   aamir khan daughter ira khan flaunt her belly piercing and tattoo in new photo

टैटू को लेकर चर्चा में आई आमिर खान की बेटी इरा, बोलीं- हम नहीं करेंगे तो कौन करेगा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 02:25 PM IST
ira khan
1 of 5
ira khan - फोटो : social media
आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान पिछले कुछ समय से अपनी तस्वीरों को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं । पहले उन्होंने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड मिशाल कृपलानी के साथ तस्वीरें शेयर कर सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं । अब फिर से इरा अपनी तस्वीरों के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई हैं। इन तस्वीरों को इरा ने खुद शेयर किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
aamir khan aamir khan daughter ira khan mishal kriplani आमिर खान इरा खान इरा खान बर्थडे मिशाल कृपलानी इरा खान ब्वॉयफ्रेंड
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

jai anmol ambani
Bollywood

अनिल अंबानी का बेटा इस वजह से मीडिया के सामने नहीं आता, पर्सनल प्लेन और लग्जरी कारों का है मालिक

4 जून 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

53 की उम्र में शादी के सवाल पर कुछ ऐसा बोल पड़े सलमान खान, फैंस होंगे बेहद निराश

4 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
sushmita sen
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन की 5 साल पहले हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी को पहचानना हो गया था मुश्किल

4 जून 2019

super 30
Bollywood

साइकिल पर पापड़ बेचने वाले ने दिए देश को सैकड़ों IITians, जानिए सुपर 30 के असली नायक के बारे में सबकुछ

4 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
sushmita sen, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

आखिरी राउंड में बच्चन खानदान की बहू को हराकर सुष्मिता ने जीता था ये खिताब

4 जून 2019

georgia andriani
Bollywood

अरबाज खान की बहन अर्पिता को खटकी उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड की ड्रेस, पास बुलाकर कहा- 'दुपट्टा नीचे करो'

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Shahrukh, Aamir, Karan
Bollywood

करण जौहर ये पहले ये 3 सुपरस्टार्स भी फिल्म फ्लॉप होने पर फैंस से मांग चुके हैं माफी

4 जून 2019

sushmita sen
Bollywood

'मैं तुम्हारी मां नहीं हूं'- ये बात सुन सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी ने दिया था ये रिएक्शन

4 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
विज्ञापन
कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

कटरीना की गोद में नज़र आया ये बच्चा किसका है, मेकअप तक करना भूल गईं एक्ट्रेस

4 जून 2019

sushmita sen, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन ने 25 साल बाद खुद बताई ऐश्वर्या राय से मनमुटाव की पूरी सच्चाई

4 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Bollywood Actors
Bollywood

करोड़ों के ऑफर के बावजूद बॉलीवुड के इन 5 एक्टर्स ने नहीं किया ब्रांड्स का प्रमोशन

4 जून 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

छुट्टियां मनाने हिमाचल निकले सनी देओल इस वीडियो पर हुए ट्रोल, यूजर बोले- 'गुरदासपुर भी आ जाओ'

4 जून 2019

aryan, abram, suhana
Bollywood

अबराम को गोद में लेकर बड़े भाई आर्यन खान ने दिया पोज, सुहाना का भी दिखा स्टाइलिश अंदाज

4 जून 2019

Dabangg 3
Bollywood

सीरीज की बाकी फिल्मों से अलग होगी सलमान की 'दबंग 3', दिखेगी चुलबुल पांडे के बचपन की कहानी

4 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

बेटी को परिवार के संस्कार सिखाते दिखे अमिताभ, पहली बार सामने आई 'मां-बाप' की तस्वीर

4 जून 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन शाहिद कपूर और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

अमिताभ- शाहरुख समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स फिल्मों में दिखे 'शराबी', अब नशे में टल्ली दिखेंगा ये एक्टर

4 जून 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

26 साल बड़े पति के लिए उमड़ा अंकिता का प्यार, 12 ऐसे सेलिब्रेटी कपल, जिनमें कई सालों का गैप

4 जून 2019

Sunil Grover
Bollywood

सलमान-कटरीना के साथ कपिल के शो में क्यों न पहुंचे सुनील ग्रोवर, खुद बताई वजह

4 जून 2019

Gauhar Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed
Bollywood

सोना मोहापात्रा के बाद पाक कैप्टन का सपोर्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं गौहर, लोग बोले- तुम पाकिस्तान जाओ

4 जून 2019

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

फिल्म गेम ओवर पर तापसी पन्नू को पूरा भरोसा, बोलीं- मेरी फिल्म बकवास नहीं हो सकती

4 जून 2019

jiah khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले जिया खान ने 6 पन्नों की चिट्ठी में खोले थे कई राज, अबॉर्शन के दर्द से भी गुजरीं

3 जून 2019

amitabh jaya
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

ira khan
ira khan - फोटो : social media
ira khan
ira khan - फोटो : social media
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जब नूतन ने अपने ही दोस्त संजीव कुमार को जड़ा था जोरदार थप्पड़

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत और सादगी से भरपूर अदाकारा, जिन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा में महिलाओं की एक अलग छवि पेश की। वंदिनी, सुजाता, सीमा और सोने की चिड़िया जैसी सफलतम फिल्में करने वाली दिग्गज अदाकारा नूतन का जन्म 4 जून 1936 को मुंबई में हुआ था।

4 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:26

सांप की जान बचाने के लिए मुंह से पिलाया पानी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

4 जून 2019

मायावती-अखिलेश 4:44

यूपी में हार से सपा-बसपा गठबंधन टूटने की कगार पर, उपचुनाव में अकेले लड़ेंगे मायावती-अखिलेश

4 जून 2019

सब्सिडी 2:43

अगर मोदी सरकार करती है इस योजना पर काम तो होगा देश के 16 करोड़ से ज्यादा परिवारों को फायदा

4 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:25

UP में सपा- बसपा गठबंधन टूटने की कगार पर, उपचुनाव में अकेले लड़ेंगी मायावती

4 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.