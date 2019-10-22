शहर चुनें

रणबीर के बारे में रेखा ने बोल दी ऐसी बात, आलिया ने छिपा लिया अपना चेहरा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 09:36 AM IST
rekha
rekha - फोटो : social media
हाल ही में आईफा अवॉर्ड 2019 का टीवी पर प्रसारण हुआ । यहां रणबीर कपूर को फिल्म 'बर्फी' के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड मिला । इस दौरान रणबीर कपूर फंक्शन में मौजूद नहीं थे। रणबीर को अवॉर्ड देने के लिए रेखा को चुना गया। जब रेखा स्टेज पर आईं तो उन्होंने रणबीर और आलिया को लेकर खूब मजाक किया । 
Alia Bhatt and Rekha
Alia Bhatt and Rekha - फोटो : twitter
Rekha IIFA 2019
Rekha IIFA 2019 - फोटो : Social Media
Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
आलिया भट्ट
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Recommended Videos

सभी एक्जिट पोल में कांग्रेस पर संकट बरकरार, महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुमत का संकेत

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के एग्जिट पोल में कांग्रेस की हालत एक बार फिर से खस्ता दिख रही है। 2014 के चुनावों में पार्टी की हालत पतली थी। इस बार भी दोनों ही राज्यों में भाजपा प्रचंड जीत हासिल करती दिख रही है।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

एनआरसीबी 3:06

NCRB की 2015-17 की रिपोर्ट: दिल्ली फिर बनी अपराध की राजधानी, साइबर क्राइम में यूपी नंबर वन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

एग्जिट पोल 3:01

एग्जिट पोल नतीजों में भाजपा को मिल रहा प्रचंड बहुमत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव 1:39

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न, करीब 60 फीसदी हुई वोटिंग

21 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान की तरफ से सीजफायर उल्लंघन 2:02

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तंगधार में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गोलाबारी में कई घर तबाह, लोगों ने बताया आंखों देखा हाल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

