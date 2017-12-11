मुंबई में नए घर में शिफ्ट होंगे विराट-अनुष्का, शादी के बाद इनकी कमाई 600 करोड़ रुपये के पार
शादी के बाद अब विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा अब मुंबई के वर्ली में अपने नए घर में शिफ्ट होंगे। 'विरुष्का' की ओर से जारी आधिकारिक बयान में यह जानकारी दी गई है। हालांकि इटली से लैंड करने के बाद सबसे पहले यह जोड़ी विराट कोहली के दिल्ली वाले घर जाएगी जहां रस्में निभाई जाएंगी। यहां 21 दिसंबर को एक रिसेप्शन पार्टी भी रखी जाएगी। इसके बाद मुंबई में 26 दिसंबर को शादी होगी।
