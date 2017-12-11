Download App
बचपन से एक दूसरे को जानते हैं विराट-अनुष्का, ऐसे हुई थी इनकी पहली मुलाकात

अमर उजाला डिजिटल

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:37 AM IST
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Are Childhood Friends

अगर आप ये मान रहे हैं विराट और अनुष्का की पहली मुलाकात एक ऐड फिल्म के दौरान हुई, तो आप गलत हैं। दरअसल, ये दोनों एक दूसरे को बचपन से ही जानते हैं।

