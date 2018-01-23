Download App
इस फ्लॉप एक्टर से मुक्केबाजी सीख रहे वरुण धवन, सामने आई नई मूवी की रिलीज डेट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan takes boxing lessons from Raaz actor Dino Morea
1 of 4
वरुण धवन ने साल 2017 में 'बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया' और 'जुड़वा 2' जैसी हिट फिल्में दीं। वरुण धवन इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'अक्टूबर' के लिए जमकर पसीने बहा रहे हैं। वरुण ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है।
varun dhawan dino morea october

