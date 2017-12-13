Download App
आपका शहर Close

जब दिलीप कुमार की शादी में जब घुटनों के बल घंटों नाचते रहे थे राजकपूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:17 AM IST
untold story of superstar raj kapoor and dilip kumar on his birthday

फिल्म जगत के 'शोमैन' कहे जाने वाले दिवंगत अभिनेता, राज कपूर दिलीप कुमार की शादी में घुटनों के बल घंटों नाचते रहे थे। जानिए उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों किया। 

पढ़ें:- ...जब भरी पार्टी में राज कुमार से भिड़ गए थे राज कपूर, खूब हुआ था तमाशा

Comments

Browse By Tags

raj kapoor birthday bollywood news dilip kumar

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

पत्नी के साथ एक्टर ने मनाया अपना जन्मदिन, तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

Naga Chaitanya 31st Birthday Celebration Pictures
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

B'dy spl: इस अभिनेत्री से लिप लॉक कर रातों-रात चर्चा में आ गईं थी ये एक्ट्रेस, कर चुकी हैं 'बवंडर'

Birthday Special Actress Nandita Das celebrates his 48th birthday
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

‘धूम 4’ को लेकर शाहरुख ने बर्थ-डे पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

SHAH RUKH KHAN ON HIS BIRTHDAY SAID HE BECOMING GENTLER AND NOT READY TO SIGN ANY NEW FILM DHOOM 4 3:16
  • शुक्रवार, 3 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!