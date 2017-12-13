Download App
...जब भरी पार्टी में राज कुमार से भिड़ गए थे राज कपूर, खूब हुआ था तमाशा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:24 AM IST
superstar raj kapoor and Raaj Kumar fight in actor Prem Chopra's wedding party

एक्टर प्रेम चोपड़ा की शादी की पार्टी चल रही थी। इस भरी पार्टी में राज कपूर और राज कुमार आपस में भिड़ गए थे। पार्टी में खूब तमाशा हुआ। जानिए क्या थी वजह

