उदय चोपड़ा ने सुसाइड वाले ट्वीट को कुछ घंटे बाद किया डिलीट, फैंस के सामने ऐसे दे रहे सफाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 01:04 PM IST
फिल्म 'मोहब्बतें' से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाले उदय चोपड़ा हाल ही में अपने ट्वीट को लेकर चर्चा में आ गए। उदय चोपड़ा 6 साल पहले आखिरी बार फिल्म 'धूम 3' में नजर आए थे । इसके बाद से उन्हें किसी फिल्म में नहीं देखा गया। दो दिन पहले उन्होंने ऐसा ट्वीट किया जिससे पूरे बॉलीवुड में हड़कंप मच गया । दरअसल, उदय चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करते हुए सुसाइड करने की बात कही । 
