{"_id":"5c97274cbdec2213f754ee78","slug":"uday-chopra-sucide-tweet-viral-then-he-clarifies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0926\u092f \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
uday chopra
- फोटो : social media