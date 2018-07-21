शहर चुनें

शादी के छह महीने बाद ही जूही को हो गई थी यह गंभीर बीमारी, एक्ट्रेस ने फेसबुक पर किए बड़े खुलासे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Sat, 21 Jul 2018 03:09 PM IST
जूही परमार
1 of 7
तलाक के महीने भर बाद टीवी एक्ट्रेस जूही परमार ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने न सिर्फ अपनी 9 साल की शादी टूटने की वजहें बताईं बल्कि पूर्व पति सचिन श्रॉफ पर गंभीर आरोप भी लगाए हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने लंबा-चौड़ा खुला खत लिखा है जिसे उन्होंने फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है। 
juhi parmar sachin shroff tv couple

Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

