बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शादी के छह महीने बाद ही जूही को हो गई थी यह गंभीर बीमारी, एक्ट्रेस ने फेसबुक पर किए बड़े खुलासे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Sat, 21 Jul 2018 03:09 PM IST
तलाक के महीने भर बाद टीवी एक्ट्रेस जूही परमार ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने न सिर्फ अपनी 9 साल की शादी टूटने की वजहें बताईं बल्कि पूर्व पति सचिन श्रॉफ पर गंभीर आरोप भी लगाए हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने लंबा-चौड़ा खुला खत लिखा है जिसे उन्होंने फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b52fc3f4f1c1b07788b52e9","slug":"tv-actress-juhi-parmar-open-letter-on-her-divorce-with-actor-sachin-shroff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.