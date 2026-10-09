तनुश्री दत्ता: नाना के निधन पर दिया आपत्तिजनक बयान, सिने एसोसिएशन ने लगाई एक्ट्रेस को फटकार; जानें क्या कहा था

Mumbai, 8 October 2026 AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's "Evil Dead" remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar The entire film industry and the whole country are in mourning at the passing of Nana Patekar, the Padma Shri awardee, the man who served the nation during the Kargil War, and the artist whose Naam Foundation stood by farmers' families in distress. We pay him our humble tributes and stand with his family in their hour of grief. At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words "Evil Dead," is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it. To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone's passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue. You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset. We pray for the peace of Nana Patekar's soul. Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #NanaPatekar | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @nanagpatekar | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india |