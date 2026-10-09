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Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   AICWA Shyamlal Gupta Slams On Tanushree Dutta Remark On Nana Patekar Death

तनुश्री दत्ता: नाना के निधन पर दिया आपत्तिजनक बयान, सिने एसोसिएशन ने लगाई एक्ट्रेस को फटकार; जानें क्या कहा था

Fri, 09 Oct 2026 02:29 PM IST
राजश्री वर्मा एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: राजश्री वर्मा Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2026 02:29 PM IST
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AICWA Slams On Tanushree Dutta: अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन के बाद इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर कर आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। अब एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने उन्हें इसके लिए फटकार लगाई है।

विज्ञापन
AICWA Shyamlal Gupta Slams On Tanushree Dutta Remark On Nana Patekar Death
नाना पाटेकर और तनुश्री - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

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बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर का 8 अक्तूबर को निधन हो गया। जैसे ही यह खबर सामने आई हर कोई हैरान रह गया। अक्षय कुमार, रितेश देशमुख, अमिताभ बच्चन, शाहरुख खान और सलमान से लेकर कई बड़े सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए दुख जाहिर किया और अभिनेता को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
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वहीं, दूसरी तरफ अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन के बाद इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया और दिवंगत अभिनेता के लिए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया। अब इसे लेकर एआईसीडब्ल्यूए के संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष सुरेश श्यामलाल गुप्ता ने वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस के बयान की आलोचना की है।
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AICWA Shyamlal Gupta Slams On Tanushree Dutta Remark On Nana Patekar Death
श्यामलाल गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
क्या बोले श्यामलाल गुप्ता?
ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष ने कहा, 'एआईसीडब्ल्यूए दिग्गज अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर तनुश्री दत्ता की टिप्पणी की कड़ी निंदा करता है।” एसोसिएशन ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि तनुश्री ने इस मौके पर सस्ती लोकप्रियता पाने की कोशिश की। सिने एसोसिएशन ने नाना पाटेकर के भारतीय सिनेमा और समाज के लिए किए गए कामों का भी जिक्र किया। एसोसिएशन ने कहा कि नाना को पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया था। 

उन्होंने फाउंडेशन के जरिए परेशान किसानों के परिवारों की मदद की थी। इसके अलावा, उन्होंने कारगिल युद्ध के दौरान भी अपनी सेवाएं दी थीं। एसोसिएशन ने नाना के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जताई और तनुश्री के बयान पर अपनी नाराजगी दोहराई। एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने कहा, 'ऐसे समय में सोशल मीडिया पर तनुश्री दत्ता का बयान बेहद आपत्तिजनक, असंवेदनशील और शर्मनाक है। एसोसिएशन इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता है।'

एसोसिएशन ने यह भी कहा कि किसी व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद उसके लिए ऐसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना इंसानियत के खिलाफ है। पोस्ट के कैप्शन में AICWA ने लिखा कि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अब तक किसी के निधन के बाद इस तरह का बयान नहीं दिया गया था। एसोसिएशन ने तनुश्री से अपनी भाषा पर ध्यान देने की बात भी कही।
 
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AICWA Shyamlal Gupta Slams On Tanushree Dutta Remark On Nana Patekar Death
तनुश्री दत्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इवेंट के बाद क्या बोलीं तनुश्री?
इंस्टाग्राम पर स्टोरी शेयर करने के बाद तनुश्री ने फिर नाना को लेकर अपशब्द कहे।  लखनऊ इवेंट खत्म होने के बाद जब मीडिया ने उनसे उनके बयान के बारे में पूछा, तो अभिनेत्री ने कहा, 'मेरे लिए तो यही है। मैं जिस चीज से गुजरी हूं पिछले पांच साल में मीटू के बाद मैं इतना परेशान हुई हूं। आप मेरे नजरिए से देखें। जो विक्टिम रहा है, जो केस चल रहा है... मुझ पर कितना प्रेशर डाला गया, मेरे केस को वापस लेने के लिए। मैंने फिर भी वापस नहीं लिया।'

अभिनेत्री ने आगे कहा, 'मुझे लालच दिया गया, मैंने केस वापस नहीं लिया। उसके बाद ऐसी परेशानी शुरू हुई मेरे साथ... मेरी गाड़ी के ब्रेक काटे गए। एक्सीडेंट हुआ मेरा, फूड पॉइजनिंग हुआ। मैं जिस चीज से गुजरी हूं न, मेरे लिए तो वो वही हैं। अब मेरे पक्ष से कोई देखे। अब जो उस चीज से गुजरा नहीं है, उसे तो ऐसा ही लगेगा। हर इंसान की परिस्थिति अलग होती है। मैंने अपने नजरिए से बोला है, जिनका अनुभव अच्छा है वो नहीं समझेंगे।'
 
विज्ञापन

AICWA Shyamlal Gupta Slams On Tanushree Dutta Remark On Nana Patekar Death
नाना पाटेकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कैसे हुआ नाना पाटेकर का निधन?
नाना पाटेकर को सीने में तेज दर्द होने के बाद अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। मणिपाल अस्पताल के ऑन्कोलॉजी विभाग के प्रमुख डॉ. शेखर सालकर के मुताबिक, डॉक्टरों ने करीब 45 मिनट तक उन्हें बचाने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद उनका निधन हो गया। नाना का अंतिम संस्कार पुणे स्थित उनके फार्महाउस में पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया गया।
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