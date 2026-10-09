तनुश्री दत्ता: नाना के निधन पर दिया आपत्तिजनक बयान, सिने एसोसिएशन ने लगाई एक्ट्रेस को फटकार; जानें क्या कहा था
AICWA Slams On Tanushree Dutta: अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन के बाद इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर कर आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। अब एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने उन्हें इसके लिए फटकार लगाई है।
विस्तार
वहीं, दूसरी तरफ अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन के बाद इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया और दिवंगत अभिनेता के लिए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया। अब इसे लेकर एआईसीडब्ल्यूए के संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष सुरेश श्यामलाल गुप्ता ने वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस के बयान की आलोचना की है।
ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष ने कहा, 'एआईसीडब्ल्यूए दिग्गज अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर तनुश्री दत्ता की टिप्पणी की कड़ी निंदा करता है।” एसोसिएशन ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि तनुश्री ने इस मौके पर सस्ती लोकप्रियता पाने की कोशिश की। सिने एसोसिएशन ने नाना पाटेकर के भारतीय सिनेमा और समाज के लिए किए गए कामों का भी जिक्र किया। एसोसिएशन ने कहा कि नाना को पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया था।
उन्होंने फाउंडेशन के जरिए परेशान किसानों के परिवारों की मदद की थी। इसके अलावा, उन्होंने कारगिल युद्ध के दौरान भी अपनी सेवाएं दी थीं। एसोसिएशन ने नाना के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जताई और तनुश्री के बयान पर अपनी नाराजगी दोहराई। एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने कहा, 'ऐसे समय में सोशल मीडिया पर तनुश्री दत्ता का बयान बेहद आपत्तिजनक, असंवेदनशील और शर्मनाक है। एसोसिएशन इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता है।'
एसोसिएशन ने यह भी कहा कि किसी व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद उसके लिए ऐसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना इंसानियत के खिलाफ है। पोस्ट के कैप्शन में AICWA ने लिखा कि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अब तक किसी के निधन के बाद इस तरह का बयान नहीं दिया गया था। एसोसिएशन ने तनुश्री से अपनी भाषा पर ध्यान देने की बात भी कही।
Mumbai, 8 October 2026 AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's "Evil Dead" remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar The entire film industry and the whole country are in mourning at the passing of Nana Patekar, the Padma Shri awardee, the man who served the nation during the Kargil War, and the artist whose Naam Foundation stood by farmers' families in distress. We pay him our humble tributes and stand with his family in their hour of grief. At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words "Evil Dead," is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it. To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone's passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue. You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset. We pray for the peace of Nana Patekar's soul. Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #NanaPatekar | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @nanagpatekar | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 8, 2026
इंस्टाग्राम पर स्टोरी शेयर करने के बाद तनुश्री ने फिर नाना को लेकर अपशब्द कहे। लखनऊ इवेंट खत्म होने के बाद जब मीडिया ने उनसे उनके बयान के बारे में पूछा, तो अभिनेत्री ने कहा, 'मेरे लिए तो यही है। मैं जिस चीज से गुजरी हूं पिछले पांच साल में मीटू के बाद मैं इतना परेशान हुई हूं। आप मेरे नजरिए से देखें। जो विक्टिम रहा है, जो केस चल रहा है... मुझ पर कितना प्रेशर डाला गया, मेरे केस को वापस लेने के लिए। मैंने फिर भी वापस नहीं लिया।'
अभिनेत्री ने आगे कहा, 'मुझे लालच दिया गया, मैंने केस वापस नहीं लिया। उसके बाद ऐसी परेशानी शुरू हुई मेरे साथ... मेरी गाड़ी के ब्रेक काटे गए। एक्सीडेंट हुआ मेरा, फूड पॉइजनिंग हुआ। मैं जिस चीज से गुजरी हूं न, मेरे लिए तो वो वही हैं। अब मेरे पक्ष से कोई देखे। अब जो उस चीज से गुजरा नहीं है, उसे तो ऐसा ही लगेगा। हर इंसान की परिस्थिति अलग होती है। मैंने अपने नजरिए से बोला है, जिनका अनुभव अच्छा है वो नहीं समझेंगे।'
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Actor Tanushree Dutta says, "For me, it is Evil Dead. What I have gone through over the last five years since #MeToo, I have been so troubled. If you look at it from my perspective, the one who has been the victim, the one who has been troubled while the case is ongoing, how much pressure was put on me to withdraw my case? Yet, I did not withdraw it. I was offered bribes, but I still didn't withdraw the case..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
नाना पाटेकर को सीने में तेज दर्द होने के बाद अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। मणिपाल अस्पताल के ऑन्कोलॉजी विभाग के प्रमुख डॉ. शेखर सालकर के मुताबिक, डॉक्टरों ने करीब 45 मिनट तक उन्हें बचाने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद उनका निधन हो गया। नाना का अंतिम संस्कार पुणे स्थित उनके फार्महाउस में पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया गया।