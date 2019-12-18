शहर चुनें

श्रीराम लागू के निधन और श्रुति सेठ के जन्मदिन सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 12:02 AM IST
Shriram Lagoo, Shruti Seth
1 of 5
Shriram Lagoo, Shruti Seth - फोटो : amar ujala
दिग्गज अभिनेता श्रीराम लागू का 92 साल की उम्र में निधन
हिंदी सिनेमा के जाने-माने दिग्गज कलाकार श्रीराम लागू का निधन हो गया है। वह 92 साल के थे। श्रीराम लागू का निधन पुणे में हुआ है। उन्होंने हिंदी फिल्मों के अलावा मराठी सिनेमा में भी काम किया है। श्रीराम लागू ने अपने फिल्मी करियर में 100 से ज्यादा हिंदी और 40 से ज्यादा मराठी फिल्मों में काम किया।

पढ़ें: दिग्गज अभिनेता श्रीराम लागू का 92 साल की उम्र में निधन, 100 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में किया था काम
श्रीराम लागू श्रुति सेठ नागरिकता संशोधन कानून 2019 रजनीकांत
Shriram Lagoo, Shruti Seth
Shriram Lagoo, Shruti Seth - फोटो : amar ujala
परिणीति चोपड़ा, विकी कौशल, पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और संध्या मृदुल
परिणीति चोपड़ा, विकी कौशल, पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और संध्या मृदुल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिव्या दत्ता
दिव्या दत्ता
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth - फोटो : amar ujala, mumbai
shruti seth
shruti seth - फोटो : social media
