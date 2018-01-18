बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस खतरनाक सीन ने 'टाइगर जिंदा है' को करवाई 300 करोड़ की कमाई, सामने आया वीडियो
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:37 AM IST
सलमान खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाकेदार कमाई की हैं। इस फिल्म ने महज कुछ ही दिनों में 300 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया। जिसमें सलमान और कटरीना की जोड़ी के अलावा दमदार स्टंट ने भी अहम रोल निभाया। इस फिल्म के सबसे खतरनाक स्टंट का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसे देखकर आप ये जरूर कह सकते हैं कि कितना जोखिम भरा रहा होगा।
