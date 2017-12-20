भोपाल में हनीमून मना रहे विराट-अनुष्का! लोगों की क्रिएटिव PHOTO एडिटिंग देख हो जाएंगे लोटपोट
This is how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is trolling on internet
शादी और हनीमून मनाने के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली स्वदेश लौट आए हैं। 11 दिसंबर को इटली में गुपचुप की गई शादी के बाद ये कपल हनीमून मनाने रोम पहुंचा था। जिसकी तस्वीर खुद अनुष्का ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से पोस्ट की थी।
