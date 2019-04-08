शहर चुनें

'हेट स्टोरी' के डायरेक्टर का 7 साल बाद बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'फिल्म के बाद लोग समझने लगे थे गंदा आदमी'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 05:03 PM IST
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर निर्देशक विवेक अग्निहोत्री इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म "द ताशकंद फाइल्स" को लेकर काफी चर्चा में है। चॉकलेट, हेट स्टोरी और जिद जैसी फिल्मों के चलते विवेक अग्निहोत्री की छवि हिंदी सिनेमा में हीरोइनों के अंग प्रदर्शन के अतिरेक वाली फिल्में बनाने की रही है। इस बीच उन्होंने हेट स्टोरी बनाने के बाद के अपने बुरे अनुभव को साझा किया है। 
vivek agnihotri hate story the tashkent files prime minister lal bahadur shastri विवेक अग्निहोत्री हेट स्टोरी द ताशकंद फाइल्स प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri
