{"_id":"5c91980bbdec22141c6e6373","slug":"tanushree-dutta-come-back-in-film-to-fatwa-against-nazneen-patni-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
tanushree dutta
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c91980bbdec22141c6e6373","slug":"tanushree-dutta-come-back-in-film-to-fatwa-against-nazneen-patni-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Gayatri Joshi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c91980bbdec22141c6e6373","slug":"tanushree-dutta-come-back-in-film-to-fatwa-against-nazneen-patni-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
savi sidhu
- फोटो : YouTube
{"_id":"5c91980bbdec22141c6e6373","slug":"tanushree-dutta-come-back-in-film-to-fatwa-against-nazneen-patni-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nazneen Patni
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c91980bbdec22141c6e6373","slug":"tanushree-dutta-come-back-in-film-to-fatwa-against-nazneen-patni-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : amar ujala