Download App
आपका शहर Close

तैमूर अली खान ने काटा अपना पहला बर्थडे केक, सामने आईं फोटो

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:37 AM IST
taimur ali khan cuts his first birthday cake with parents at Pataudi Palace

फिल्म अभिनेता सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर ने अपने बेटे तैमूर का फर्स्ट बर्थडे केक काटा। करिश्मा कपूर ने बर्थ-डे सलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की। पार्टी में खूब धमाल किया। 

पढ़ें:- PHOTOS: रात 12 बजे शुरू हुआ तैमूर के बर्थडे का जश्न, पटौदी पैलेस से पहली तस्वीर आई सामने
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

taimur birthday saif ali khan kareena kapoor

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

PHOTOS: तैमूर के पहले जन्मदिन को खास बनाएंगी ये बड़ी हस्तियां

these celebrities will be attending taimmur ali khan's first birthday
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

13 हजार के जूते पहनते हैं तैमूर, मम्मी करीना यहां से करती हैं उनके कपड़ों की शॉपिंग

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Son Taimur Ali Khan Wear These Brand
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक साल के हुए तैमूर, बर्थडे पर जानिए, क्यों जन्म पर हुआ विवाद और सुर्खियों में क्यों?

taimur ali khan become one year old, know the reason of controversies and popularity
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!